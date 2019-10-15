Visit of the Royals rekindles fond memories of Lady Diana

ISLAMABAD: Rekindling fond memories of the visit of Lady Diana to Pakistan in 1996, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived here Monday to a warm welcome, as the news channels interrupted their regular transmissions to Break the news of arrival of the royal couple to Pakistan.

Arriving in their RAF’s Voyager A330 aircraft from Brize Norton, a red carpet was rolled out for the royals at the Nur Khan Air Base as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi warmly received them. Bouquets were presented to the Duke and the Duchess by two children attired in traditional Pakistani dress. The Duchess shook hands with the little girl and thanked her for the beautiful flowers.

A contingent of the smartly turned out President’s body guards was at the airport to receive the royal guests.