Pakistan government makes an offer to the Afghanistan parliamentarians

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that Pakistan was ready to offer its services for enhancing the capacity of the Afghan Parliamentarians and parliamentary officials through the platform of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

An important breakthrough in the relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan took place when the Speaker two sides decided to hold bilateral talks at parliamentary levels to promote cooperation and understanding as well as to evolve trust based strategy for fostering people-to-people contacts, said a press release received here.