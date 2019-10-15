Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Chinese investors to invest in the new Pakistan housing project during his recent visit to China. A Chinese company is interested in building one million homes under the scheme “Naya Pakistan Housing Project”.

Foreign companies are happy to offer services for the project. In addition, the experience of Chinese companies will be utilized in building low-cost homes. Low-cost houses will be constructed in Punjab as well.

Rafaqat Gilani political advisor to CM Punjab added that under the project, five and three Marla houses would be constructed. Moreover, high-rise buildings in major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan would also be built.

World Bank suggestions and technical support regarding the construction of low-cost homes will be welcomed. Different private-sector partnerships are also being set up in the New Pakistan Housing Project for the construction of houses.

He said that changes in existing by-laws have been made regarding the buildings of various government sectors.

The possibility of technical assistance in the construction of low-cost homes in the New Pakistan Housing Project is being reviewed and various options are being considered in this regard.