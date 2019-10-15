Anti-government movement from 18th: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday reiterated that anti-government movement will be formally launched on October 18.

Addressing a luncheon meeting here at a local hotel, the PPP chief said after the October 18 public gathering in Karachi, public rallies will be held in Tharparkar and Kashmore, and then from southern Punjab to central Punjab and KP to Azad Kashmir. “We will give message to the people which is not being shown on media. I had given a message during the last general elections that some forces will conspire to hijack people’s rights by making puppet alliances to win elections,” he said. “We have seen within one year how PTI and its allies have attacked democratic, human and economic rights of the people. Even media and judiciary are not independent now,” he said.

Bilawal said had the judiciary been independent, reply would have been given on the presidential reference in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case. “We have not been given justice in Benazir Bhutto murder case even,” he said.

The PPP chief said the current government is snatching the economic rights of the masses. “Every single man is tense. After snatching rights and resources of the provinces, the incompetent rulers are now trying to occupy the capital of Sindh, for which the PPP is fighting,” he said. “It is our responsibility to safeguard constitution and economic and democratic rights of the people. Current regime has not spared anyone due to which entire country is under protest,” he said, adding that the people should support the PPP in establishing people’s government.

Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Manzoor, Aijaz Jakhrani, Khursheed Junejo, party activists and notables also attended the ceremony.