JI refuses to support JUI-F’s protest march

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has failed to garner the support of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) for his upcoming Azadi March, a private TV channel reported on Monday.

The JUI-F chief telephoned JI leader Liaquat Baloch to discuss the anti-government march and seek the latter’s support for the purpose. Speaking to the TV channel, Baloch said every political party has its own agenda. The JI has already been engaged in a protest campaign against Indian repression in Held Kashmir, he added.

He said the JUI-F has announced the Azadi March which is being backed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and clarified that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an alliance of religio-political parties which was revived ahead of last year’s general elections, is not part of the march.

Separately, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday summoned a party session to deliberate upon their participation in the march. The attendees of the meeting will devise a final strategy regarding their support for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government protest.

On the other hand, PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal said that Shehbaz is expected to meet Fazl on Tuesday (today). He said the JUI-F chief has welcomed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s suggestions regarding Azadi March.

To dealing with the Azadi March, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has been tasked with persuading Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to negotiate with Fazl. Reports said that PML-Q chief has better relations with the JUI-F chief and Monday’s meeting along with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was aimed at formulating a way forward to defuse the JUI-F’s call for the anti-government agitation. During the meeting, the leaders discussed ongoing intense political situation in the country, including the planned demonstration by the JUI-F. The chief minister also prayed for the health of Shujaat Hussain. During the meeting, Chaudhry Shafey Husain and Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to consider recommendations of its political allies and the consultation meetings are expected to begin by the next week.