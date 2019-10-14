Indian Muslims are happiest in the world: RSS chief

BHUBANESHWAR: Asserting that the Muslims in India are the “happiest”, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat said that people of other faiths have sought refuge in India due to the “Hindu culture”

According to a report in Indian daily The Hindu, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made the claim while addressing a group of supporters in Bhubaneswar city of the Indian state of Odisha.

The RSS chief added: “Many in India are ashamed of proclaiming their Hindu identity. There are some who will say they are proud of being Hindu. There are others who will say they are Hindu, but show their annoyance at the continuous utterance of the word. There are some who are cautious about their Hindu identity because their interest are affected.”