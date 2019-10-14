Pakistan to set up pavilion at World Travel Market-2019 after decade-pause

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, with an objective to showcase its multi-faceted heritage and culture, will fully participate in the World Travel Market-2019 – the annual event, to be held in London from November 4 to 6.

The event is aimed at promoting activity in the traveling sector, besides enhancing interactions among businessmen and professionals.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other provinces under the umbrella of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will set up their pavilion, after the passage of a decade.

The pavilion will be opened at an area of 100 squares meter for three-day exhibition, displaying different features of tourism, Managing Director PTDC Syed Intikhab Alam told APP.

He said screens would be installed at the pavilion to sensitize the international tourists about the potential of religious, adventure and eco-tourism in Pakistan that would eventually help attract travel-enthusiasts from across the globe.