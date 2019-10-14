ECP asks parliamentarians to submit assets’ statements by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday asked the parliamentarians and members of the provincial assemblies to submit statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2018-19 by December 31.

According to an official of ECP, the commission, on the first day of January, each year will publish the names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said the submission of yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.