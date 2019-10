ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Swati said that JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘long march’ towards Islamabad aimed at getting Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif from prison and halting the accountability process.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was fighting the case of leaders of other parties including Zardari and Nawaz who were facing jail due to corruption charges, he stated while talking to a private news channel.