Governor contacts MQM Pakistan

The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail contacted Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan and Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on the directions of Prime Minister (PK) Imran Khan. The governor conveyed the message of the PM to Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that there is a relation of mutual respect between Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) and MQM. Ismail made it clear to the federal minister that the PTI government respected MQM’s mandate and wanted to go ahead with it, as it was similar to the policy of the Prime Minister. The governor told the federal minister that in future also the PTI would like to work with MQM to solve the problems of the country, especially the urban areas of Sindh.