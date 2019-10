ISLAMABAD: In Indian occupied Kashmir, the miseries of millions of residents of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue unabated as the strict lockdown imposed by the Indian government completes 10 weeks, today (Oct 13).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shops and main markets are shut and public transport is off the roads in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu as a mark of protest to express resentment against Indian occupation.