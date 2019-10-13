PM arrives Tehran on one-day visit

TEHRAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday arrived in Tehran as a part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

Upon arrival at the airport, Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif received the prime minister, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and senior officials are accompanying the prime minister.

The prime minister will call on President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei during the visit.