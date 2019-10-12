Daily Times

Harry Styles is oiled up and shirtless in new ‘Lights Up’ music video

Good morning to Harry Styles and Harry Styles only. The rockstar released new music for the first time in two years on Friday, #blessing the world with “Lights Up.” Along with the new song, the former One Direction boy bander also dropped a steamy music video, which finds him in a sea of sensual, dancing people who just can’t take their hands off each other. “All the lights couldn’t put out the dark / Runnin’ through my heart,” the shirtless and oiled up singer belts out. “Lights up and they know who you are / Know who you are / Do you know who you are?” The lyrics, co-written by Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, seem to be all about questioning life as you work toward self-discovery. “What do you mean?” he croons. “I’m sorry by the way, I’m never coming around. It’d be so sweet if things just stayed the same.”

