Giant avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Record

A family in Hawaii has won a Guinness World Record for the world’s heaviest avocado. The Pokini family from the island of Maui received the Guinness certificate this week for the avocado, which weighed in at 5.6lbs (2.54 kg), The Maui News reported. The average avocado weighs about six ounces (170g), according to Guinness officials. The Pokini family’s avocado tree is more than 10 years old and 20 feet tall. Mark Pokini planted it when his son was born, using a seed from his brother-in-law’s tree on Oahu island, he said. Mark and Juliane Pokini and their son, Loihi, applied in December for the Guinness recognition, which involved a tough verification process. The family in 2018 entered another avocado, but it did not meet all the elements, which required input from a certified horticulturalist, two forms completed by witnesses, a state-certified scale, photographs, video and other documentation.