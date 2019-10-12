England Cricket Board (ECB) officials have visited Pakistan in an important step towards England restoring overseas tours of the country.

Chief executive Tom Harrison, security advisor Reg Dickason and ECB board director Martin Darlow, a former senior police detective now with a security and integrity brief, were part of a fact-finding mission alongside officials from Cricket Ireland to see the state of play during the Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20I series in Lahore, as per the reports.

England is not scheduled to play Pakistan away until late 2022, so there is some breathing space for the ECB until deciding if they can clear their players to go to Pakistan. If not, the series looks likely to place in the UAE again, as most of Pakistan’s recent series have.

At the moment England are committed through the Future Tours Program to play three Tests and five ODIs against Pakistan in late 2022, leading into the 2023 World Cup in India the following February.