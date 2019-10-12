Huzaifa to face Dong in Boy’s Tennis final | Daily Times

Pakistani ace player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman would face Dong Hwan Kim of Korea in boy’s singles final of the ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.

In the semi final 2nd Seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) showed his command and control by eliminating his team mate Shoaib Khan in the 2nd second semi final in straight sets match.

Huzaifa won the first set at 6-3 by breaking 8th game of in the first set. He won the second set in same fashion by breaking 9th game of Khan.

Unseeded Dong Hwan Kim of Korea continued his winning streak and moved into the final by eliminating his country mate Min Joon Kim in straight sets.

Top seed Aysegul Mert of Turkey and Second Seed Arina Valitova of Russia would vie for the top honor in the Girls Singles final on Friday.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan and other PTF officials witnessed the semi finals.

In the first semi final of Girls Event; Aysegul Mert (TUR) struggle hard to win her encounter against talented Soo Ha Jang (KOR), both the players exhibit excellent tennis right from the beginning. Ayeshgul won the set at 7-5 breaking the 11th game of Soo Ha Jang. In the second set she was in sub form and did not allow her opponent to settle down throughout her powerful forehand and backhand drives and won the second set without conceding a single game. In the second Semi Final, Arina Valitova (RUS) stunned her opponent Ji-Woo Choi (KOR) in a straight set match by playing powerful forehand cross court and down the line drives. In the first set Arina build up the winning lead 4-0 by breaking 2nd and forth game of Choi. In the second set Arina showed her supremacy of powerful ground strokes and did not allow her opponent to settle down and won the second set at 6-1 by breaking 4th and 6th game of Choi.

Boy’s Singles Semi Finals: Dong Hwan Kim (KOR) beat Min-Joon KIM (KOR) 6-3, 6-1; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Shoaib Khan (PAK) 6-3, 6-3.

Girls Singles Semi Finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) beat Soo Ha Jang (KOR) 7-5, 6-0; Valitova Arina (RUS) beat Ji-Woo Choi (KOR) 6-4, 6-1.

Boy’s Doubles Semi Finals: Soaib Khan (PAK), Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) beat Muhammad Nauman Aftab (PAK), Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam (IRI) 6-2, 6-1; Dong Hwan KIM (KOR), Min-Joon KIM (KOR)Luca beat Emanuel Knese (GER), Kavisha Ratnayake (SRI) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls Doubles Semifinals: Aysegul Mert (TUR), Arina Valitova (RUS) beat Ji Woo Choi (KOR), Soo Ha Jang (KOR) 1-6, 6-4, 10-7; Mahta Khanlool (IRI), Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) beat Aliya Abbas (MDA), Clemence Thouard (FRA) 6-1, 6-4