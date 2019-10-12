Arrest warrants issued for Sindh Assembly speaker’s family, others

Non-bailable warrants have been issued by an accountability court in Karachi for for 13 fugitives, which includes members of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s family, in a reference against the speaker and others suspected of amassing assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through unlawful means

Notably, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Hussain Durrani in Islamabad on charges of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income in February 2019.

According to a press release issued by NAB, the arrest was carried out by the NAB Bureau Karachi with the collaboration of NAB Rawalpindi and NAB Headquarters intelligence wing.

Durrani’s movable and immovable assets, 352 allegedly illegal appointments, his alleged embezzlement of public funds in the construction of the MPA Hostel and the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as the case of appointment of project directors for these schemes are being scrutinized by the NAB.

Coupled with, the court also ordered that the CNIC cards of all fugitives be blocked and their arrest warrants issued. Durrani’s wife, Naheed Durrani, his son, Agha Shahbaz Durrani and four daughters are among the 13 suspects for whom arrest warrants were issued.

Additionally, the court directed the investigating officer to take action against the fugitives and present a report.

The proceedings were adjourned till Oct 22.