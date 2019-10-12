Man imprisoned for sharing revenge porn photos of ex-fiancee online

A jilted fiance, Sajjad, posted the naked pictures of his ex- fiancee after she dumped him learning his criminal history.

In a sick act of revenge, the man posted nudes of the girl which went viral on social media and adult websites.

Later, when the woman was married to another man, suspect Sajjad uploaded the same photos on Facebook and shared them with her new husband as well as her relatives, causing her marriage to end.

During the hearing presided by Judge Tahir Mahmood Khan in Islamabad’s cyber crime court, the statements of the woman, investigative officer, and the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) forensic experts, as well as other witnesses were recorded.

The man pleaded guilty to disclosing a private sexual photos without consent with the intention of causing distress.

Notably, the cyber-crime court handed an eight year sentence to the man for revenge porn and directed him to pay Rs 500,000 in damages.