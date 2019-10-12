Oppo releases new phone with a 64 MP camera | Daily Times

Oppo has recently launched new and upgraded models in China. One of them is the direct successor to the Oppo K3, launched earlier this year, which was unveiled after many teasers and leaks. Oppo K5 caught our eye particularly as it boasts good quality specs on an affordable price. In fact, the smartphone is well adapted for gamers too.

The new K-series smartphone, Oppo K5, features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and midrange performance internals. Features like NFC support and Game Boost 2.0 make it a decent phone for games like v and call of duty and is expected to attract the young audience.

Oppo K5 is substantially better than its predecessor in terms of specs. The new model flaunts double the storage (128 GB vs 64 GB), a longer battery life (4000 mAh vs 3765 mAh), is lighter in weight ( 182 g vs 191 g), faster charging and much better camera (64 MP vs 16 MP), among others.

Design and Display

The 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a high screen to body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch. Oppo claims that the in-display fingerprint sensor should be 7.9 times faster in comparison with the Oppo K3.

The back houses a quad-camera arrangement in the top left corner, and the company’s brand name at the bottom right. The rest of the back is clean. The Oppo K5 will be available in Cyber Metal (Blue), Fantasy Forest (Green) and Polar Sunshine (White) colors.

Internals and Storage

The 8nm Snapdragon 730G SoC powers the device with Adreno 618 graphics. There is 6 to 8GB of RAM and storage options go up to 256GB. All variants are powered by the snappy UFS 2.1 storage. Even with enormous storage capacity, the phone lets you add in another 256GB of storage via a microSD card.

Cameras

The camera setup includes Samsung’s Bright GW1 64MP sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP dedicated macro lens, and another 2MP lens for bokeh shots. These cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K 30FPS as well as 60/120FPS and slow-motion video in 1080p.

The 32-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera is inside the waterdrop notch at the front is equipped with features like AI Beauty, HDR, portrait mode, and face recognition.

Battery and Pricing

The Oppo K5 is the first device to feature the company’s VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. It can fully charge the 4000 mAh battery in just 73 minutes. Here is the pricing for all of Oppo K5’s configurations: