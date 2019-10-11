Pakistan pledges to support Turkey over Syria situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan stands in full support and solidarity with Turkey on Syrian issue and understands its concerns relating to terrorism.

In a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s support and solidarity. “As a country which has lost more than 70,000 lives due to terrorism and borne the burden of more than 3 million refugees for decades, Pakistan is fully cognizant of the threats and challenges being faced by Turkey having lost 40,000 of its people to terrorism,” the prime minister said.

“We pray that Turkey’s efforts for enhanced security, regional stability and peaceful resolution of the Syrian situation are fully successful,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said. The government and people of Pakistan look forward to accord a warm welcome to President Erdogan on his forthcoming visit to Pakistan later this month, he added.

PM questions apathy of international media on Kashmir humanitarian crisis, while giving headlines to Hong Kong protests

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised question over the apathy of international media for continuously ignoring the human rights issue of Indian-held Kashmir, and on the other hand giving headlines to the Hong Kong protests. “I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJ&K,” the prime minister said in a tweet. Imran Khan said Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on eight million Kashmiris. “For over two months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children, and it is a growing humanitarian crisis,” he said.

He mentioned that in the occupied valley, around 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed for last 30 years fighting for their right to self-determination as committed to them by the international community through UN Security Council resolutions. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque has confirmed that Imran Khan will visit Iran in the next few days. Haque said there will be important meetings with the Iranian leadership during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit. Sources said the prime minster is expected to leave for Iran on Sunday on a one-day trip where he will meet the top Iranian leadership. Reports suggest that Imran Khan will hold talks with Iranian leadership regarding tensions with Saudi Arabia. The prime minister is likely to depart for Riyadh from Iran.