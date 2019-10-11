Three army majors punished over misuse of authority

Three army majors have been awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline or misconduct, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Friday.

“Upon found guilty of charges levelled against them, all three were dismissed from service while two also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each,” the ISPR said. Charges included misuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities unbecoming of an officer, it added.

In August this year, the army had dismissed a major rank officer from service for misusing authority and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Earlier, a three-star retired general had been sentenced to 14 years in jail and a retired brigadier awarded the death sentence by field general court martial on charges of espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies. A doctor associated with a sensitive organisation had also been handed down capital punishment on similar charges.