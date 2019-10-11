Rangers’ powers in Karachi extended for 90 more days

The Sindh government has approved an extension in the special powers of the Pakistan Rangers for another 90 days in Karachi, the provincial home department said on Friday. “The Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division to discharge its functions under the said Act as authorized by the Government of Sindh, for another period of ninety (90) days wef October 4, 2019, to January 1, 2020,” read an official notification signed by Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi. The special policing powers were extended by the federal interior ministry under Section 4(3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, in order for the force to help maintain law and order in the metropolis.

The Pakistan Rangers force will now continue to exercise their responsibilities in the provincial capital until January 1, 2020.