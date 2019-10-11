Hate politics a ‘common crisis’

I tend to agree that there is much more to a Muslim’s identity than theological adherence: Religious coexistence can be made possible by adopting and adapting to Muslim pluralism as an essential factor of culture. That course needs to be followed to counter-terrorism and extreme behaviors. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Countries around the globe can make peace and meaningful coexistence possible with all nations fulfilling their own missions and objectives and letting others adhere to their life styles and philosophy with which they feel comfortable. What we find missing on the international scenario is respect for others. There is no room for hate politics and bigotry in societies of twenty-first century. That is an ideal which could be made a rule. After all, what are international forums like the United Nations for. If such platforms and regional bodies for peace, cooperation and development remain dysfunctional due to hate politics there is no hope for a way forward. Leadership everywhere should ponder on this common crisis. The Major barrier is hate politics. Humanism can only break this barrier.

Cultural and ethnic identity renders politics dysfunctional. Extremism turns into violence. The ugly mode is terrorism. Best counter-terrorism strategy would be to fight and talk. In case it does not work the only choice available then is to cut terrorism from its roots. It means identifying terrorists, support and to fight against them as well on diplomatic, political and legal front. At the end of the day the clear need is to reorganize and revitalize politics. Politicians and political parties need to find time to ponder on this proposition. Currently they seem to be occupied by blame game, forgetting the requirements of national interests and internal unity as that is the indicator of strength to meet internal and external challenges confronting the nation and impacting citizens. It is complex situation that needs to be tackled and fixed effectively for the sake of peace and vision for the next generations. Basic issues of policy and administration in democratic environment have to be understood by all concerned to address and resolve common crisis, which exists because of hate polities and non-cooperation.

Chinese military leadership has supported Pakistan’s principle stance on Kashmir issue as chief of army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appraised the leadership about the consequences of the ongoing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir if it is not amicably resolved. I am watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan on issues related to its core interest”, says Chinese President Xi says China sincerely hopes to help its iron brother develop faster and better. Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief of the army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa lead delegation level talks in a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping at people’s Great Hall of China.

Noting that china and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners president Xi said no matter how the international and regional situation changes the friendship between china and Pakistan has always been unbreakable and rock-solid and china Pakistan cooperation has always remained strong vitality. Prime Minister Imran Khan vows speedy completion of CPEC projects assigning them top priority.

China has a great role to play in regional and world peace. It can use its influence to reduce tensions in the Middle East and specially to support efforts to remove misunderstandings between Iran and Saudi kingdom. Pakistan would welcome all such deliberations.

Return of international cricket to Pakistan after about ten years is a great news. Hopefully, the initiative by Sri Lanka opens the doors to cricket lovers from all over the world, to come celebrate in Pakistan. Let us see which teams come to play next on Pakistani cricket grounds. They would sure enjoy Pakistani hospitality and warmth. Sports are a strong media to create opportunities for friendship, cooperation and much more, including diplomacy for peace, stability and prosperity. Happiness brings thankfulness and thankfulness and cooperation brings happiness. So, let us cherish hospitality and tasteful behaviors and mutual respect once again. We are glad young Sri Lanka created history with 3-0 Pakistan drubbing. Sports are to enjoy and make friends. We remember cricket diplomacy played a positive role in the past to reduce tensions between Pakistan and India.

Indian claim of easing siege has been rejected as rubbish and a brazen lie and an eyewash to offset the rising wave of criticism across the globe. According to a Kashmir media service statement there was not only a complete lockdown but also total digital and communication blockade of nine million hapless Kashmiris. Brutal treatment of innocent Kashmiris added to the anger and hatred that had always been there against the Indian Occupation and the world would witness it the moment siege is lifted. Terming the global silence on the continued siege that has entered its 10th week criminal and unfortunate, a spokesman wondered that were the Kashmiris some sub human species, not entitled to the most basic human rights and needs and fundamental freedoms. With such a situation prevailing the region could erupt into a nuclear conflagration, inflicting a human catastrophe.

Internal and external factors everywhere upset government functioning and result in instability and issues related to socio- economic as well as economic domains, these have to be corrected. All wrongs that impact the society need correction. Real issues have to be addressed. Firefighting approach is not enough. Putting one’s own house in order is important in the presence of representative bodies there is no room for ignoring the constitution and the law. Legality of ordinances could and should be challenged when elected institution are present and law makers are there to play their role.

Government’s approaches need a continued review and upgrading for adopting perfect strategies. Eyes must be set sharp on the need to ensure writ of the state and effectiveness of a democratic government, specially in context of government ability and capacity to deliver justice and equality as well equity. Only a competent and happy lot can deliver to the satisfaction of the people. Those in position of authority must know how to use that authority effectively, specially in dealing with the opposition political parties and politicians. Extrajudicial measures are not at all the acceptable norm – Without opposition parties a democratic government is non-existing.

The writer is the former director of National Institute of Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan