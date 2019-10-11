Increasing drug-pushing

Sir: As being the citizen of Turbat, I have witnessed many drug addicted people around the streets. Drugs are sold in the presence of local police and they never bother to take action against drug pushers.

Some sources confirm that police take bhatta from drug pushers and due to this action; number of drug-addicted are increasing. It is quite obvious that these addicted get involve in crime like theft and murder to have money for drugs.

I request to the Balochistan Chief Minister to take a serious action and make the police active to stop the drug pushers and save the precious lives of the people.

SANA SAMAD

Turbat