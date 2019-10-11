Meghan shares inspiring throwback video on International Day of the Girl

Actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle is continuing to fight for gender equality. The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share an important message on International Day of the Girl. “Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide,” part of the royal’s post read. “Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding Menstrual Hygiene Management, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence. It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be.” Meghan has championed gender equality for years. In fact, her work dates back long before her days as a royal.