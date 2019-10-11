Kashmiri Girl Victims remembered on International Day of Girl Child

LONDON: The Kashmiri Girl Victims of Indian atrocities were remembered at Pakistan High Commission on the International Day of the Girl Child Friday.

On this occasion, solidarity with the Kashmiri people was expressed and a collective Dua was offered by hundreds of people assembled for the Juma Prayer at the High Commission.

High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, in his address on the occasion, reminded the audience of the plight of the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), where over 8 million people were under siege for the last 68-day.

Zakaria particularly mentioned the Kashmiri Girl Victims of rape, pellet guns, abduction and torture in IOK.

The high commissioner apprised the congregation of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Zakaria called upon the international community to play their role to end the sufferings of the people Indian occupied Kashmiri.