Ali Zafar releases duet “Laila O’ Laila” with Urooj Fatima

You are not a star if you can’t shine for others – On Friday Ali Zafar released a duet “Laila O’ Laila” with highly talented 12-year-old Urooj Fatima from Balochistan, who is also UNICEF’s adolescent champion.

The music video of Balochi duet highlights the journey of Urooj and beauty of her province Balochistan.



A little while ago we saw Ali Zafar record and launch a hauntingly beautiful voice of a young aspiring singer Yashal Shahid with song “Sajna”.



Well this time, Ali Zafar seems to have discovered yet another promising talent. 12-year old Urooj is from Balochistan. Recently, she expressed her dream to record a song with Mr. Zafar as she took him as his idol. Leaving behind his onscreen colorful rockstar avatar, Ali Zafar took no time to contemplate and recorded the famous Balochi folk tune “Laila O Laila” with her.

Can't wait More be ready on Friday Laila o Laila song with @AliZafarsays M very Happy thankuu Ali bhai for ur support and love. You are a inspiration for me 🎸😍 pic.twitter.com/LIe3WR03dE — Urooj Fatima (@UroojFatima88) October 9, 2019

Urooj is very excited about her first song. She tweeted “can’t wait more, be ready on Friday Laila o Laila. She thanked Ali Zafar, saying that “you are an inspiration for me 🎸😍”

It is heartening to see veterans like him helping aspiring singers especially girls to realize their dreams through art and music.