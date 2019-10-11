PM leads ‘human chain’ event to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: A several kilometers long human chain was formed from D Chowk to the Convention Centre in Islamabad on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and shake the world conscience to take notice of unending Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minster Imran Khan led the human chain.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan needed to give the world a message that the country would always stand by the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in the capital, PM Imran said that the international media was highlighting the protests in Hong Kong as a movement for democratic freedom, while ignoring occupied Kashmir.

As per plan, the nation observed Kashmir Day on Friday across the country to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A human chain was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stretching from Express Chowk to the D-Chowk in the federal capital. People from all sections of society took part in the event.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Prime Minister’s advisor on Information, Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur were also part of the chain.

In occupied Kashmir, normal life remained disrupted for a 68th day on Friday. A report contended that the military lockdown had cost the Kashmir economy around Rs200 billion over the past two months.

PM Imran said that the communications blackout and curfew in occupied Kashmir was a growing humanitarian crisis. He also highlighted how the Indian occupation of the valley had killed 100,000 innocent Kashmiris.