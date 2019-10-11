Dollar sheds 11 paisa against Rupee in interbank

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee dipped by 11 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.06 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.17, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 155.80 and Rs 156.30.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.10 and was traded at Rs 171.98 against the last closing of Rs 172.08.