Int’l Day of Rural Women to be marked on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the globe,United Nations’ (UN) International Day of Rural Women will be marked on Oct 15 to celebrate and honor the role of rural women.

It recognizes rural women’s importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide.Many people, government agencies, community groups and non-government associations celebrate the International Day of Rural Women on October 15 every year. Television, radio, online, and print media broadcast or publish special features to promote the day. Panel discussions, research papers, and conferences are also held to review and analyze rural women’s role in society, particularly in areas such as economic improvement and agricultural development.