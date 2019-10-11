IOK people continue to face severe hardships

ISLAMABAD: People living in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continue to face severe hardships due to the crippling clampdown imposed by India that entered the 68th consecutive day, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Besides facing shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines due to on and off restrictions and shutdown, the people find it very difficult to know about their near and dear ones living within the territory or outside it as the communications lines barring some landline phones are cut and public transport is unavailable, reported by Kashmir Media Service.