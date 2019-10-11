Daily Times

Int’l media covering Hong Kong protests but ignoring Kashmir’s human rights crisis: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised a question over the apathy of international media for continuously ignoring the human rights issue of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), and on the other hand giving headlines to the Hong Kong protests.

“I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJ&K,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said IOJ&K was an internationally recognized disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on eight million Kashmiris.

