Pakistan Army dismisses three officers from service over misconduct

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Armed Forces had dismissed its three officers from service due to the violation of rules and regulations on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations(ISPR).

Three Major ranked officers were given a penalty on the basis of defiance of discipline, the media wing of military-issued this statement to the press.

ISPR said that officers were punished on the account of involvement in illegitimate activities and inappropriate use of power.

“Upon found guilty of charges levelled against them, all three dismissed from service while two also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each,” the statement read.

A lieutenant-general of the army was imprisoned and also a brigadier and a civilian were sentenced to death for participation in illegal activities this year.

Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal, Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan, and Dr. Wasim Akram- belonging to secret organizations were included in the list of convicted officers for disclosure of secret data and criminal activities.