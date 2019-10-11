Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam made the Skipper by PCB

Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam made the Skipper of the Central Punjab team by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the domestic T20 tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the Central Punjab team for the National T20, which will be headed by Babar Azam , while Ahmed Shehzad will perform the duties of vice-captain.

Fahim Ashraf, Fast bowler Hassan Ali, Naseem Shah, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Zafar Gohar, Usman N Kadir and Ali Shah are among the team members.

The National T20 tournament will start from October 13 in Faisalabad.

Moreover, Pakistani cricketers get a big boost in prize money for the upcoming National T20 Cup.

The winning prize money for the National T20 tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned the champions of the National T20 Cup on October 24 will pocket PKR 5 million.

The runner-up will get PKR 2.5million and the top performers of the tournament – player of the tournament, best batsman of the tournament, best bowler of the tournament and best wicketkeeper of the tournament – will get PKR 100,000 each.

The man-of-the-match award for every match is worth PKR 25,000, while man-of-the-final will be getting PKR 35,000.