The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to submit an elaborated report on each death and injury during recent rains with reasons and who was responsible for the negligence within three days.

The committee headed by Senator Talha Mehmood issued these directions after hearing the viewpoints of NEPRA’s Director General, Nasir Khoso and KE’s team headed by its Chairman Board of Directors (BoD), Ikram Sehgal.

Notably, the directions were given to take effective remedial measures to save human lives at any cost and ensure continuous supply in view of the expected downpour in the next monsoon.

Ikram Sehgal while briefing the committee maintained that he does not vindicate KE for multiple casualties during heavy rains in the metropolitan, however, he claimed it to be a “shared responsibility”. Broken roads and deep excavations across the city, heaps of garbage at every bit and worn out wires on the poles were the main reasons behind fatal incidents.

It is to be noted here that KE bears responsibility of 19 deaths out of out of 35 as in the other cases infrastructure of KE was not used.

In his defense, he cited the recently unveiled State of Industry Report 2018 by the regulator in which Discos were suggested to follow KE’s structure for improvement.

“We are facing a situation between the devil and the deep blue sea,” Sehgal added.

He further asserted that majority of the incidents occurred inside homes because of either the faulty wiring or unsafe use of electrical equipment.

As a matter of fact, large part of Karachi was unplanned and included encroachments in different areas. These slums and encroachments are infested with kundas despite multiple drives launched to remove these illegal power connections and reports on encroachments given to law enforcement agencies.

Therefore according to him, non-KE infrastructure such as kundas and TV/internet cables encroached on power installations and hanging lights were beyond the control of KE. He notified that KE is facilitating a city of 250 million people and yet is far behind other distributing companies in terms of fatal and non-fatal incidents difference only is that they remain unreported.

Coupled with, Amer Zia Chief Distribution Officer opined that KE is supplying electricity to 3 million connections while more than 300,000 to 500,000 kundas were being used (16 pc of total electricity being supplied) for illegal connections. Consequently, these kundas contribute to majority of fatal and non-fatal accidents during heavy down pours.

He further revealed that K-Electric is working on a mega plan of introducing ABC (Aerial Bundle Conductors) system that guarantees zero accidents or theft incidents which is expected to be completed by 2023.

Moreover, the session witnessed some rather vigorous discussion over “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2019″ presented by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani in the Senate and proposed amendments by Leader of the House in Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz on the selection process of Chairman and Members of NEPRA.

The meeting chronicles shared with the committee specified that the central government wants to disempower the provinces to appoint NEPRA members.

Senator Raza Rabbani emphasized that it is the constitutional right of the provinces to appoint their members. However, his views were challenged by Secretary Power, Irfan Ali, who said there is no such criteria in provinces for selection of NEPRA members.

He asserted that such a mechanism falls in the jurisdiction of Council of Common Interests (CCI) which has to meet within 90 days as per the constitution yet have not met for more than a year.

Raza Rabbani also mentioned the appointment of CEO PIA on the basis of a ‘tailor-made’ advertisement.

The Committee took a dig at NEPRA for portraying merely one side of the picture of KE’s affairs and hence decided to visit KE and other Discos to scrutinize their power distribution systems and to assess the factual position with regard to the failure of power supply and subsequent casualties and other problems caused by recent heavy rains.