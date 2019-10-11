Pakistan and China made important announcement over Afghan peace deal, media reports have revealed.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met with China’s President Xi Jinping and their discussion resulted in a joint statement affirming an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, which would be the “key” to bringing “peace and stability” to the country.

Both sides agree there is no military solution to Afghanistan’s problem.

The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan .

Both sides agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional security, and both expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the Third China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Dialogue held in Islamabad on September 7, 2019.

In 2001, The United States government invaded Afghanistan with the explicit aim to remove the Islamic fundamentalist group, the Taliban, from power. Some 18 years later, the US government is negotiating a peace deal with the same violent group.

Since the US began talks in January with the Taliban, ostensibly to negotiate a “peace” deal and to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan have been left in the dark about both the process and the details of those dealings. Eight months and nine rounds of talks later, they are still no wiser.

Since the talks were announced, civilians across Afghanistan and the diaspora mobilised and expressed their significant concerns about the exclusionary nature of the negotiations: in particular around the exclusion of the Afghan government, minority groups and women representatives who were barred at the Taliban’s insistence.