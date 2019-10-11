Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, October 11, 2019


Yet another trouble awaits MQM founder Altaf Hussain in Pakistan

Web Desk

Yet another trouble awaits MQM founder Altaf Hussain in Pakistan, Media report has revealed.

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad adjourned till 5th of next month hearing of a case against MQM’s founder Altaf Hussain pertaining to money laundering.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency against him.

