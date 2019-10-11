Indian TV Channel exposed Indian government citing Military documents

Indian TV Channel exposed Indian government claims over Occupied Kashmir citing internal documents of the Indian Military.

An Indian TV channel has refuted NewDelhi`s claims that Occupied Kashmir has been peaceful since revocation of its special status on 5th of August.

The CNN News18 channel citing internal documents of Indian security forces says there have been protests against the government`s decision of revocation of Kashmir`s status.

The channel belies the Modi government’s claim that not a single bullet was fired and not a single person died saying that mere one example of killing of a Class XI student by pellets on 4th September is enough to prove the worthlessness of the government’s claim.

According to another report, India’s government is muzzling Kashmir’s media as part of the lockdown it imposed on the disputed Himalayan region.

Published few weeks earlier, the study said reporters were being subjected to surveillance, informal investigations, and harassment for publishing reports considered adverse to the government or security forces.

It also highlighted that recent editorials in major Kashmir papers covered only harmless topics, such as the benefits of Vitamin A and “Should you consume caffeine during summer?”

Moreover, the government has also restricted movement and curtailed phone and internet services, ostensibly to control unrest in a region where resistance groups have waged an armed rebellion against Indian rule since 1989.

India says bringing Kashmir under its direct rule will boost the economy and generate more jobs. It also insists the situation is calm and normal and that the curbs are being eased gradually.