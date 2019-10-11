Home décor ideas 2019 — simple tips to refresh your home look

Last year was all about decorating our homes with flamboyant flamingos, splashy hues and Scandinavian inspired décor but 2019 hold new trends with neutral colour schemes and metallic home décor in the trend stakes.

This year fill your home with decorative fringe, natural Furnishing with wabi-sabi touch and Scandi trend. But if you want to reinvigorate your décor with bold hues then you are at the right place because we compile a list of top 7 home décor ideas for 2019 that help you to beautify your home. So read on and add pops of bright hues to your space that gives you perfect luxurious touch of your home.

DECORATIVE FRINGE — decorative fringe is the new home décor trend this year that gives you not only flirty touch but also a lovely decoration to your home. The fringy goodness is not reserved for rugs, blankets and pillows but sporting decorative fringe can be used on mirrors, furniture, entryway light fixtures using sculptural fibres.

BOLD HUES — though neutral colours are always the best choice this year splashy hues are ready to take over completely. So feel braver with bold hues either on furniture or walls in 2019. The hues are set to be brooding emerald green, striking violet and bold navy for a recent year.

MYSTIQUE DARK WOODS — 2019 is the year of bold choices even in furniture pieces due to the huge popularity of Scandinavian trends of the recent years. This is the year of revival for retro glamour rather than pale, bleached woods that give your home a contemporary look. Although the glam dark woods were the old trend it’s ready to take centre stage this year.

Decorative fringe is the new home décor trend this year that gives you not only flirty touch but also adds a lovely decoration to your home. The fringy goodness is not reserved for rugs, blankets and pillows but decorative fringe can be used on mirrors, furniture and entryway light fixtures using sculptural fibres

MINIMALIST-THEME BEDROOM — finally, it’s to time to stop the infatuating the luxurious décor of the bedrooms because it’s a room where you relax more the whole day. So, interior designers introduced the minimalist-themed bedroom trend that let you use the neutral hues in the bedroom with extra comfy knitted blankets and extravagantly soft sheets on the bed. This theme not only gives your bedroom a contemporary look but also help you get into the sleep zone faster.

NATURAL FURNISHING — it is time for obsessing over the natural wood furnishing throughout your home to give it more natural look. Use stylish and sober live edge wood countertop, wooden pieces and rugged bar stools and living rooms and in the kitchen.

WABI-SABI STYLE — say goodbye to natural and simple thing to the welcoming home and try woven items made from fibrous supplies such as shelves and baskets with wabi-sabi touch.

METALLIC HOME DÉCOR — metallic home décor is not a new trend but this year designers brought some innovation by introducing some new metallic finishes. So, this year stepping away from copper and rose gold and choose brass as it is more classy of the metallic hue palette. The hand-painted floral wallpapers, brass furniture, and mirrors is a pitch-perfect case that not only anchors a space and also adds a luxurious finish and sparkle to any room, especially the small living room.

These home décor trends not only give your room a shimmery touch but also a neutral finish to your home.

The writer can be reached at engr.sundus@ymail.com