Nick Carter reveals the name of his baby girl

Singer Nick Carter has revealed the name of his baby girl. The singer shared the moniker in an Instagram post about a week after the child’s birth. So what did the proud parents pick? The Backstreet Boys star and his wife Lauren Kitt named their bundle of joy Saoirse Reign Carter.

“To my incredibly strong wife, for two years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness,” Nick Carter wrote on the social network. “Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I’ll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you. #mommy #freedom #newbaby #saoirse #saoirsereigncarter #family.”

The duo welcomed a baby girl on late Wednesday night, a source confirmed to E! News. The bundle of joy joins older brother Odin Carter, 3.

This exciting news comes just one day after Carter and Kitt debuted a new series of maternity photos. “We’ve been soaking up as much time as possible with our first born,” Kitt captioned a shot of her and the Backstreet boy reading to Odin. “So thankful to have these photos of the three of us before we become four.”

In another post, the singer wrote “eagerly awaiting our new addition.”

Carter and Kitt announced they were expecting in May. “Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for,” Carter wrote on Instagram. In the photo, he had his hands cradled his wife’s bump while their tot gave her belly a sweet kiss.

The happy news came eight months after the family shared that Kitt had suffered a miscarriage. “God give us peace during this time,” Carter tweeted in September, revealing that the baby was girl. “I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.” Of course, there’s no doubting the Carter family is filled with joy today. Congratulations to the family of four!

Us Weekly was the first to report the news.