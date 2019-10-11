Ahsan Khan visits young cancer patients at Indus Hospital Karachi!

Renowned actor and philanthropist, Ahsan Khan visited young cancer patients at Indus Hospital Karachi to offer his support.

Indeed, given that it was his birthday Ahsan wanted to spend it with the real heroes of Pakistan who fight every day to beat cancer. He met with various patients and celebrated their birthday with a cake.

On the occasion Ahsan Khan has said “It’s really difficult to see such young kids fighting everyday to beat cancer. For me they are the real heroes and are an inspiration to everyone in Pakistan. I vow to assist in anyway possible and I am grateful to Indus Hospital for their work and giving me the opportunity to meet with them – they are an inspiration.” Indeed, The Indus Hospital is a tertiary care multidisciplinary hospital providing premium healthcare in an impressive, state-of-the-art facility completely free to everyone.