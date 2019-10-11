Pakistani fan imitates ‘Joker’ with wild make-up skills

Hollywood film “Joker” has not only overtaken cinema screens but has also influenced a Pakistani artist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohammad Babar – who is currently residing in the UAE and works for a telecommunication company- has attracted a lot of fans because of his make up skills.

According to the 43-year-old, people have been very encouraging of his new hobby and have been coming up to him, requesting autographs and selfies.

“I have started feeling like a celebrity,” he said excitedly.

The highly-anticipated movie made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August, where it earned that festival’s highest honour – the Golden Lion.

Warner Bros’ R-rated Joker, which laughed its way to a new record at the US box office, scored $93.5 million over the weekend and emerged as the biggest October launch of all time.