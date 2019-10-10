Road not taken towards planned towns

Winding, treacherous roads, full of potholes passing by shabby, rickety structures – all these speak volumes of our urban planning. As urban development is expanding, very little has been done to meet the shortage of town planners across the country. Good quality urban development is not possible without the work of modern planning and the shortage of town planners has not only impacted urban growth, it has also made unprofessional officials of development authorities, spatial planning wings of the metropolitan, municipal corporations and town committees in charge of town planning tasks. Though the country’s two top engineering universities are producing a good number of town planners every year, they have not been fully utilised in local councils and development bodies. A few of those recruited are so overburdened, often with official tasks and file work, that they find a little or no time to process any quality work. Also, they are not treated on par with other engineers.

A survey by the Young Town Planners Association Pakistan sheds light on government’s apathetic attitude towards town planners and town planning, and says Punjab faces a dearth of planners with 86 vacant seats. As per their estimates, published in an English daily, the vacant seats in the Local Government and Community Development Department are 20 in LDA, 34 in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Fort Munro development authorities. Moreover, seats are also vacant in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Quetta, Peshawar and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Seeing no future in the public sector, many graduates have left in search for greener pastures. The brain drain also hit the Lahore Development Authority where 10 town planners resigned and left for overseas jobs. They could have been persuaded to hold their overseas plans by offering them better working environment and good packages. If the trend continues, the government, which has an ambitious agenda of building five million houses, may face a shortage of professional planners in the execution of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project as well as master planning of the cities.

The government can turn the tide by filling vacancies across the country. Moreover, it should make mandatory for estate developers and for every individual who is going to undertake a construction project to consult professional architects and town planners. The involvement of town planners will improve the outlook of our cities, towns, villages and streets. *