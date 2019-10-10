Sir: Pakistan cricket team after rubbing its nose in the dust of disgrace in first and second T20 match was down again in third T20 too.

It is more humiliation from Sri Lankan B-team. Novices’ batsmen bashed seasoned bowlers as if these were minnows. Panic prevailed in our team and result was obvious. Poor performance can only bring defeat. You cannot pluck apples from an acacia tree. A complete restructuring of our cricket setup in the country is immediately required or we should be ready for same results in future from our incumbent team.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad