NA defence body adjourns meeting in protest

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence adjourned its meeting as a protest over absence of top bureaucracy from Ministry of Interior, NACTA and FIA.

The 7th meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence held on Wednesday in the Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Amjad Ali Khan, MNA, wherein Secretary, Ministry of Interior, DG,NACTA, DG,FIA and others were invited to brief the Committee on Cyber Crimes related issues but none of these bureaucrats turn up to the meeting.

The committee, taking notice of the non-attendance of the said officers, adjourned its meeting as a protest and decided to raise the matter before the Privilege Committee of National Assembly.

The meeting was attended by the MNAs namely, Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Tahir Sadiq, Riaz ul Haq, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Ms Rubina Irfan, Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Aftab Shaban Mirani.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the Ministries/Departments concerned.