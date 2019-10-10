Seminar held on literature’s role in curbing intolerance

A seminar on literature’s role in countering growing extremism in Pakistan was organized by Aman-o-Adab at Falleti’s Hotel in Lahore on Tuesday.

During the seminar, titled ‘Literature for Peace’, literature’s role in countering growing intolerance and extremism was discussed by renowned poets, scholars and intellectuals, including Ahmad Javed, Aamir Faraz, Dr Najeeb Jamal, Dr Saadat Saeed, Prof. Arsalan Ahmed Rathore, Amina Mufti, Farhat Abbas Shah and Ali Akbar Natiq.

The panelists opined that promotion of poetry and fiction among youth must be ensured to curb growing unrest and intolerance in Pakistan. They said literature instills tolerance among people and teaches them the importance of respecting difference of opinion.

They said there was a dire need of promoting literature and reading culture in Pakistan, because it was the only way forward in the fight against extremism and intolerance. The dignitaries said nations which have promoted poetry and literature are the most prosperous and tolerant today.

The guest speakers also commended Aman-o-Adab’s initiative and said that such seminars must be held on a regular basis. They also answered questions from the attendees.