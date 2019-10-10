Noorul Haq Qadri Given Task To Meet JUI-F’s Chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri to come up with a plan to cope up with Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azad March, starting Oct 27.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given task to federal religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri to contact JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and collect information about Azadi March. They said the PM asked Maulana Qadri to prepare recommendations on it. The sources said that the PM Khan would call a meeting very soon and discuss the recommendation of Maulana Qadri about JUI-F’s Azadi March.