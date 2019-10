ISLAMABAD: First time in history, the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has introduced a

bicycle-sharing system for commuters of Peshawar city with unique ride facility

where almost 360 bicycles were purchased for this project from China.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the TransPeshawar talking to a private news channel said a bicycle-sharing scheme is starting from the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province as part of a Bus Rapid Transit project.