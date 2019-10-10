Pakistan to produce indigenous built cheap electric bikes

Local bike manufacturers have started producing bikes being run on electricity in order to get rid of soaring oil prices.Two motorbike assemblers in Sahiwal city of Punjab have started working together to manufacture electric motorcycles in Pakistan, as per the media reports. As the Petrol prices rising in the country, it has become difficult for most of the middle-class motorbike riders to afford them. It is a need of time for Pakistan to shift to electric vehicles from expensive fuel. In the last few years, various companies have introduced electric motorbikes in the country. But they could not win public attention because of different reasons. One of them was that they were very costly.According to the Usman Sheikh, CEO of Auj Technologies, a Lahore-based electric motorcycle company, that they are working on an electric bike which will be budget-friendly. The bike is named after the animal “Jaguar”. Usman Sheikh added that “they are first assemblers of electric bikes in Pakistan, who have designed them locally”. These electric motorbikes have the same shape and design as ordinary motorcycles, instead of petrol, they run on electric batteries. Manufacturers have not compromised on engine and body parts of the bikes, as they are equipped with very much similar to already available Japanese technology in the market.