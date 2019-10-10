Pakistan to produce indigenous built cheap electric bikes

Local bike manufacturers have started producing bikes being run on electricity in order to get rid of soaring oil prices.

Two motorbike assemblers in Sahiwal city of Punjab have started working together to manufacture electric motorcycles in Pakistan, as per the media reports.

As the Petrol prices rising in the country, it has become difficult for most of the middle-class motorbike riders to afford them. It is a need of time for Pakistan to shift to electric vehicles from expensive fuel.