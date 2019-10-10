Experts call for massive public awareness to address ‘Mental health issues’

ISLAMABAD: Psychiatrist Thursday underlined the importance of public awareness to avoid ‘Mental health issue ‘ among Youngsters which poses a grave risk to the sustainability of the life and environment as millions of people around the globe including Pakistan are suffering from common mental disorders.

On the occasion of ‘World Mental health day’, Senior Psychiatrist prof Dr. Abdullah Shaikh while talking to a private news channel said ‘Depression and anxiety’ awareness among the masses could help decrease the stigma around the disease, making help and treatment a more viable option.